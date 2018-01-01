What is .health
You’ve heard of .org and .edu – now the health industry has its own domain extension: .health
.health [dot - health] (n): the domain extension for brands, organizations, and
individuals who provide health products, services and information.
.health domain:
The .health domain extension immediately tells the world that your website is health-related – and with the availability of many great names, it’s perfect for new companies and brands building websites for new products.
Mount Sinai’s AppLab chose Rx.health
to introduce their digital medicine platform.
If you had to settle for a less-than-perfect domain name in the past, .health domains provide an opportunity to rebrand with a shorter, better name while simultaneously showcasing your affiliation with the health and wellness industry.
MATTER rebranded to MATTER.health
to assert their health-industry focus.
Focused and meaningful, the .health domain extension is ideal for blogs, advertising campaigns, or other initiatives that require their own domain name apart from your company’s website.
appliedVR built Immersive.health
to consolidate their thought leadership content
on the clinical benefits of VR.
With the need to be “short and sweet” in advertising calls-to-action, marketers are taking advantage of the opportunity to use a branded URL shortener for promotions and campaigns.
athenahealth uses marketplace.health to redirect to their MDP marketplace.
